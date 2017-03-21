Prince Harry Visits HIV Charity 25 Years After His Mom Princess Diana Paid a Visit

Prince Harry is continuing his fight to bring awareness to those living with or affected by HIV and AIDS — an issue his mother Princess Diana also championed.

On Tuesday, the royal traveled to Leicester — about two-and-a-half hours north of London — to visit three local organizations: Leicestershire Aids Support Service (LASS), Yes You Can and the Pink Lizard.

Harry’s visit to LASS comes 25 years after his late mother, Princess Diana, visited in November 1991.

Diana, Princess of Wales visited @LASSleics in November 1991 to see the work which was being done around HIV & AIDS awareness. pic.twitter.com/xMlpJJgCIl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2017

While at the center, Harry was shown the “panel of purses,” which pays tribute to those who have died and was started by Diana. LASS, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, provides information, advice, support and advocacy services for people who are living with or affected by HIV, and also raises HIV awareness through training and workshops.

Prince Harry is shown the "panel of purses" which remembers people who have died and was originally launched by Diana, Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/sYOyybU1zi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2017

Earlier in the day, Harry visited the Yes You Can project at Hamilton Community College. The 20-week program uses peer mentors between the ages of 16 and 25 to inspire and meet the needs of younger students who are underperforming by overcoming barriers to learning, raising aspirations, and helping to close attainment gaps for at-risk groups.

“Never give up, teamwork — because you can never do anything by yourself,” he told the students. “Learn from your mistakes — it is okay to make mistakes as long as you learn from them — and learn from others. There is so much you can do.”

“At this age nothing is easy, social media, the Internet, all add to the pressure,” he continued. “You just have to try to manage it. It’s interesting because it’s the one thing that all you guys are on but is one of the biggest pressure you face. It needs too be fixed. It could be such a good tool, couldn’t it?”

Prince Harry meets mentors and children from 'Yes You Can' @HamiltonLeics – hearing about how they turn their lives around. pic.twitter.com/1tf8TkxjFX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2017

Harry received rock star greeting from the kids upon arrival. He spent some time shaking hands and laughing and talking with the group of students.

Lots of excited students @HamiltonLeics are ready to welcome Prince Harry to #Leicester today! pic.twitter.com/O4ABgafEPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2017

His last visit was to the Pink Lizard, a youth and community organization that supports young people living in deprived communities. It uses sport to build confidence, tackle negative behavior patterns, and help get young people back into education, training or employment.