All the Times Prince Harry Looking Like Prince Charming in a Tux

The royal is at his most dashing in a sleek black tuxedo (and bow tie!) — here’s proof

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

Shutterstock

Looking very handsome with a beard and bow tie at the 100 Women in Finance reception this week at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Two tuxes in a row! The day after the Women in Finance event, Harry gives a speech to accept the Attitude Legacy Award for his late mother, Princess Diana.

Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Back in his teenage years, while a student at Eton College, Harry rolled up his tuxedo sleeves to make a piece of toast.

Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Harry in a tux, and not one, but two dogs. What could be better?

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

Looking very 007 at the Crystal Ball Gala Dinner for the charity Walking With the Wounded in 2013.

Alan Davidson /WPA Pool / Getty

And then, in 2015, he hung out with the actual 007, Daniel Craig. Turns out, both men can pull off a tux.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry's tux makes the trip to the southern hemisphere for an event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

In 2014, a tux-clad Harry shows he can perfect the smoldering look.

Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty

Harry takes the stage at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Dinner in 2014.

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty

Double the princes, double the tuxes. Royal brothers Harry and Prince William suited up for the Night of Heroes event in 2009.

Tim Graham/Getty

At the 2008 premiere of Quantum of Solace, Harry meets with veterans, who give him (and his tux) a big thumbs up.

