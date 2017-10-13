All the Times Prince Harry Looking Like Prince Charming in a Tux

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
The royal is at his most dashing in a sleek black tuxedo (and bow tie!) — here’s proof
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_
Posted on October 13, 2017 at 4:07pm EDT
Looking very handsome with a beard and bow tie at the 100 Women in Finance reception this week at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.
Two tuxes in a row! The day after the Women in Finance event, Harry gives a speech to accept the Attitude Legacy Award for his late mother, Princess Diana.
Back in his teenage years, while a student at Eton College, Harry rolled up his tuxedo sleeves to make a piece of toast.
Harry in a tux, and not one, but two dogs. What could be better?
Looking very 007 at the Crystal Ball Gala Dinner for the charity Walking With the Wounded in 2013.
And then, in 2015, he hung out with the actual 007, Daniel Craig. Turns out, both men can pull off a tux.
Harry's tux makes the trip to the southern hemisphere for an event in Johannesburg, South Africa.
In 2014, a tux-clad Harry shows he can perfect the smoldering look.
Harry takes the stage at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Dinner in 2014.
Double the princes, double the tuxes. Royal brothers Harry and Prince William suited up for the Night of Heroes event in 2009.
At the 2008 premiere of Quantum of Solace, Harry meets with veterans, who give him (and his tux) a big thumbs up.