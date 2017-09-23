Cuteness Overload! Prince Harry Races Around with an Adorable 5-Year-Old Chauffeur — See All the Pics

Prince Harry drove with Daimy Gommers, 5, at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday ahead of the opening ceremony for his third annual Invictus Games. Daimy, who is from the Neatherlands, has a special connection to the games — her father Paul Gommers is competing in archery and sitting volleyball. Her mother Danielle Gommers says, "Every time she sees Prince Harry on the television or in a magazine she says 'It's my friend Prince Harry.' She said the drive was nice. Now she wants an ice cream." Keep reading to see more adorable photos from their spin together!