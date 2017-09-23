Royals

Cuteness Overload! Prince Harry Races Around with an Adorable 5-Year-Old Chauffeur — See All the Pics

On Saturday, Prince Harry got a chauffeur of a different kind when Daimy Gommers, 5, drove him around at a Jaguar Land Rover racing event in Toronto.

By @maria_mercedes and @SPerryPeoplemag

Prince Harry drove with Daimy Gommers, 5, at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday ahead of the opening ceremony for his third annual Invictus Games. Daimy, who is from the Neatherlands, has a special connection to the games — her father Paul Gommers is competing in archery and sitting volleyball. Her mother Danielle Gommers says, "Every time she sees Prince Harry on the television or in a magazine she says 'It's my friend Prince Harry.' She said the drive was nice. Now she wants an ice cream." Keep reading to see more adorable photos from their spin together!

Daimy and Harry had a near-miss while racing around.

Harry gave little Daimy directions as they spun around the track.

Daimy's father, Paul Gommers, is competing in the Invictus Games for archery and sitting volleyball.

"Are you driving?" Harry asked Daimy as he hopped into the little seafoam green car.

Daimy and Harry made a very cool pair as they raced around.

