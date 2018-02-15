Order Up! Prince Harry Dishes Out Some Pasta During Solo Outing Without Meghan

Lunch with Harry!

Prince Harry rolled up his sleeves to help serve food to school children for the Fit and Fed campaign, an initiative which provides kids with access to free lunches and activities during school breaks.

After traveling to Scotland with fiancée Meghan Markle earlier this week, Harry was flying solo on Thursday as he spent time with kids at the Roundwood Youth Centre in North West London.

As Harry took his place behind the counter to serve the kids helpings of pasta, he asked chef Kerin Parris, “How much do they get?”

When asked what it was like to have her lunch served by a prince, T’miyah Reid, 9, said: “Very posh!”

He also met with young volunteers and coaches from the charity, Sport at the Heart, who took part in a handball activity run by StreetGames’ Training Academy, where young people are taught to be sports coaches.

During his visit, he highlighted the lack of places for kids to go during school breaks. Nary Wijeratne, the founder of Sport at the Heart, told reporters, “He said, ‘There’s a lack of strong leadership in this country.’”

She added: “He said that we have ‘not a strong government.’ ”

“He also said that buildings like this are very important for the kids,” Wijeratne continued. “Recently, there have been sweeping closures of this type of building. In Brent, this is the last youth club in the borough.

“Prince Harry said there are new buildings, but they are always under lock and key. Groups don’t have access to them.”

And his kids skills came shining through as the royal uncle to Prince George and Princess Charlotte met with students in the courtyard, showing off his hockey talents.

And his kids skills came shining through as the royal uncle to Prince George and Princess Charlotte met with students in the courtyard, showing off his hockey talents.

“All the amazing things that are going to happen in the future, it’s all going to be [kids]. I never want to lose touch with that generation,” Harry told PEOPLE in a 2015 cover story.

Harry and Meghan both share a love of kids. Harry can’t resist sharing a special moment with little ones at royal events — and the feeling is mutual. He also supports several charities that work to better the lives of children all over the world.

Meghan has also proven she has a way with children. She has traveled to Rwanda to work on behalf of kids. And before she took down her Instagram page, she proudly posted sweet snaps hanging out with her friends’ kids during her downtime.