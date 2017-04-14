Prince Harry Secretly Visits Meghan Markle for Easter Weekend in Toronto

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their first Easter together!

The royal was pictured arriving at Markle’s home in Toronto Wednesday night wearing a baseball hat and carrying a large duffel bag over his shoulder.

The jet-setting couple will lay low in Canada over the holiday weekend after a busy few months of traveling together. They took in the sights of Norway this winter and recently soaked up the sun in Jamaica during the wedding of one of Harry’s closest friends.

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It just works. They are deeply happy.”

Last week, the Suits actress announced that she has shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig.

“You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough,” she wrote in a farewell post to supporters.

A source told PEOPLE that Markle closed The Tig to allow her more time for her role on Suits, which is now shooting the next season, and her humanitarian work, and says any speculation it’s related to Prince Harry is false.

Harry will need to head back to London soon as he prepares to support London Marathon runners through his Heads Together charity alongside Prince William and Princess Kate. The royal trio will be cheering on all the runners at the big race on April 23.