Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is ‘Loving’ the Invictus Games as He Shares an Eye-Popping Moment with U.S. Athlete

Prince Harry is sharing his passion for the Invictus Games with Meghan Markle.

While chatting with cycling competitors on Tuesday, the royal said that his girlfriend is “loving” the Paralympic-style games in Toronto.

“I asked him how his girlfriend was enjoying it and he said, ‘She loves it, she’s loving the games,’ which is awesome,” former U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Burnett, 37, tells PEOPLE.

Their conversation about the Suits star, who joined Harry at a wheelchair tennis event on Monday, turned even more personal when Burnett’s fiancé, Reese Hines, 36, provided an eye-popping moment for the prince.

“My fiancée and I were standing there and she was explaining to him about my prosthetic right eye,” former U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hines tells PEOPLE. “He said it looked real and somebody did a great job making it.”

“I told him I had a couple of others, one has my occupation badge on it and he asked if it was easy to take in and out,” Hines adds. “Kyle said, ‘Go ahead, take it out!’ Harry was kind of squeamish about it.”

Hines, who is competing in tandem cycling, had his right eye removed following a skull fracture suffered when an IED exploded when he was in Afghanistan in 2011.

Burnett, who suffered a traumatic brain disorder and has PTSD stemming from a rocket attack in Iraq in 2009, says, “The socket is not bad. People think they’re like marbles that roll across the ground. Reese likes to pop it out and put it in somebody’s drink. It’s his party trick. At least we didn’t do that for the prince.”

The couple, who met playing adaptive softball and live in Eagle River, Alaska, are planning a wedding in June — and Harry can expect an invitation!

“You can tell him that we are inviting him to our wedding,” Burnett says.

Adds Hines: “He was real personable and there was no sense of him being in the royal family. He seemed like a normal military veteran.

“He’s served beside us and now he’s able to put these games on and stands with us as we’re competing.