Dapper Prince Harry Returns to His Former Royal Military Academy — and He Brought His Medals!

Prince Harry returned to the royal military academy where he earned his stripes to hand out awards to the next generation of cadets on Friday.

Harry stood in for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to inspect the parade and give out the honors (Sword of Honor, the Overseas Sword and The Queen’s Medal) at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Harry graduated from Sandhurst in April 2006. He was initially in the Blues and Royals army regiment. During his 10 years in the army, he also trained as an Apache attack helicopter pilot and completed two tours in Afghanistan.

The Sovereign’s Parade takes place at the end of each semester and honors the cadets who are ready to be commissioned as junior officers. The event marks the completion of a year of intensive training for 162 officer cadets from the U.K. and 25 from 20 overseas countries.

It was at the same Sovereign’s Parade when Prince William was cheered on by his then-girlfriend, Kate Middleton, her parents and two of his closest friends who were there to watch his own ceremony 11 years ago.

Before the inspection of the troops, Prince Harry attended the commissioning service in the Royal Memorial Chapel.

It has been a busy week for Harry, who, on the heels of a hunting party in Germany, accompanied fiancée Meghan Markle to her first royal Christmas party earlier this week. The happy couple were guests at the Queen’s annual holiday party for staff at Windsor Castle, which is also where their royal wedding reception will be held in May.