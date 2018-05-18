Prince Harry and Prince William Surprise Fans Camping Out for Royal Wedding: See the Photos!

Royal fans who are lining the streets of Windsor ahead of Saturday’s royal wedding were in for a major surprise on Friday afternoon when the groom and the best man made an unexpected appearance!

Prince Harry and Prince William did an impromptu walkabout outside of Windsor Castle, where royal fans have already set up camp ahead of tomorrow’s festivities. The brothers appeared from one of the castle gates. Harry and Meghan Markle will travel down the Long Walk on Saturday as part of their carriage procession following their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

Harry and William shook hands with and spoke to those gathered on the sunny streets of Windsor ahead of the big day. By tomorrow, there are expected to be thousands of people on the streets of Windsor to watch Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.

Elizabeth Porras, who traveled from San Francisco for the wedding, tells PEOPLE of the walkabout: “He looked a little subdued, a little nervous, for sure. But that makes sense, it’s the night before his wedding. You could definitely see he had the wedding glow about him, which was really adorable. It’s so adorable to see him so in love.”

The latest royal wedding news came this morning, as the palace announced that Prince Charles would be walking Meghan down the aisle as her father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending the wedding.

Meghan will meet Charles halfway down the aisle — she will walk down the first part of the aisle solo!