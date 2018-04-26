Prince Harry Has Asked Prince William to Be His Best Man — and His Response Is So Heartfelt

Prince Harry‘s best man has finally been revealed — and it’s his big brother Prince William!

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace announced Thursday. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

Harry served as best man to his big brother at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, standing by his side as William’s future bride walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey in front of close to 2,000 guests.

Back in January, William was asked about being tapped for the wedding day role by U.K. radio host Roman Kemp.

“He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject,” he quipped at the time.

He went on to say that he and Harry’s close relationship is in part due to the bond they shared after the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana.

“Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” he said. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things — it’s a bond, and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it.”

“That’s the thing about being a best mate, inevitably one of you is sometimes on an up, while the other is on a down. You’re always there for each other and repaying that favor,” he said.

On Wednesday, William shared a sweet moment with his future sister-in-law, Meghan, as he greeted her outside Westminster Abbey with a kiss on the cheek just days after welcoming his third child, a baby boy.

The rest of Meghan and Harry’s bridal party members have yet to be announced, however, Meghan’s good friend Priyanka Chopra revealed she will not be a bridesmaid.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” Chopra, 35, said in an interview with PEOPLE Now. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

As their wedding date approaches, the couple has revealed several key details about their big day, including their wedding photographer, floral designerand the pastry chef behind their lemon and elderflower cake.

And with just weeks to go before she walks down the aisle, Meghan is making sure everything is in place before she joins the royal family. The bride-to-be paid a visit to Chicago recently as she finalizes her application for a U.K. visa, and ultimately secures her U.K. citizenship.