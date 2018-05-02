Shedding for the Royal Wedding! How Meghan Markle Has Influenced Prince Harry's Pre-Wedding Diet

With less than three weeks to go until the royal wedding, Prince Harry has been hitting the gym with increased frequency, looking a little fitter than he did this time last year. The former Army captain has been refining his diet, too. He revealed last fall that he had sworn off pizza — no doubt an influence of his health-conscious bride-to-be!

Meghan Markle, who has said that she tries to eat vegan during the week and splurges on the weekends, has transformed Harry from the inside out. No longer does Harry raid his older brother’s fridge — Meghan keeps it well-stocked with healthy items. As Prince William said after the couple’s engagement was announced last November: “Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

While they were dating, Meghan made frequent trips to the Whole Foods store in Kensington — just a quick five-minute walk from their palace cottage.

Prince Harry on April 26, 2018 Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan, a self-proclaimed foodie, has gotten Harry involved in cooking healthy meals for the two of them at home. They even got engaged while making a roasted chicken! Meghan’s former lifestyle site, The Tig, was largely devoted to conversations with chefs and recipes.

And the future royal’s devotion to yoga has rubbed off on her fiancé. While filming her series Suits in Toronto, Meghan was rarely spotted without her trusty yoga mat, and she’s continued her routine in London. Harry has also been upping his gym game. Just one day after announcing his engagement, Harry was spotted leaving a gym in Chelsea in gray sweats and sneakers following an afternoon workout.

Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty

Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan has also inspired Harry’s fashion evolution. Gone are the generic double-breasted coats, conservative chinos and slightly shapeless, navy suits. These days, the 33-year-old royal is more likely to be found layering a simple round-neck sweater and smart shirt under a tailored wool coat, accessorized with suede boots and a chic cashmere scarf. ll in Meghan-approved neutral colors of grey, olive, beige and navy.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

“He definitely looks a little more grown up and a little more pulled-together,” Steven Cateron, head of design for Club Monaco, tells PEOPLE from his design studio in New York. On whether the new look is as a result of his stylish fiancée? “Probably! There’s usually some amazing woman behind the scenes doing all the work!”