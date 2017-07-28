These Photos of Prince Harry Playing with Kids in London Will Make Your Heart Burst

Royal uncle alert!

Prince Harry proved yet again that he has a way with kids when he attended a summer activity session Friday on behalf of the Fit and Fed campaign, an initiative that provides U.K. school children with activity, companionship and nutrition during schools holidays, where these essentials might be lacking.

Harry rolled up his sleeves to play sports with the children, including tennis, soccer and cricket at Central Park in East Ham, London. The event, sponsored by the Newham Council’s leisure trust activeNewham, is just one of 41 sessions they’re hosting this summer.

After the fun and games wrapped up, Harry chatted with the students and volunteers from Fit and Fed to chat about the campaign and the difference it’s making.

Making an impact on children through sports is one of Harry’s top initiatives as he follows in his mother’s humanitarian footsteps.

In this week’s cover story of PEOPLE, Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, opens up about his late sister’s life and legacy.

Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, was beloved around the world and stands as one of the key figures of the 20th century. She had “a genius for people and she could connect with anyone,” Spencer notes — and that was never more apparent than through the way she broke down barriers on AIDS and HIV, tackled the terror of landmines and highlighted the plight of the homeless.

“She could make any person, whether they were the grandest or the most humble, totally at ease,” he says. “It’s an incredible gift.”

