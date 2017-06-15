Royals
Prince Harry Helps Reopen Borough Market Just Weeks After Deadly London Terror Attacks
Prince Harry surprised shoppers at Borough Market — just weeks after three knife-wielding men attacked people at the crowded shopping center
Prince Harry Met with Traders at Borough Market, One Day After the Shopping Center Re-Opened
Prince Harry met with several vendors at the popular tourist spot on Thursday in a show of support following the June 3 London terror attacks that killed eight people and left dozens more injured.
"The strength of this community and London as a whole is magic," Harry told baker Matt Jones of Bread Ahead.
Prince Harry Just Had to Be Part of the Reopening
The 32-year-old took to the Market, which reopened on Wednesday, to help officially announce that the popular tourist destination is back up and running.
"Prince Harry was keen to come down as soon as possible to spread the message that this vibrant market is open for business," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.
'It is Absolutely Marvelous That Prince Harry Came Here Today'
Harry met a group of traders and restaurant owners near Wheatsheaf pub, where the attackers were killed by police.
The royal even spoke with Jack Applebee, who helped keep pub-goers safe by pulling down the shutters at the nearby Market Porter.
"It is absolutely marvelous that Prince Harry came here today," Borough Market Managing Director Darren Henaghan told reporters. "It means a great deal to everyone connected with the market."
All About the Tragic Attacks
Three attackers careened a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge, in the heart of the British capital. The men then pulled knives and got out at the crowded area of Borough Market and attacked victims on the street and at pubs.
Witnesses on social media said that there were “bodies strewn over the pavement” after a van jumped the curb.
Another witness said that a passerby told him that it was like “Westminster Bridge all over again.”
The Market Reopened with a Heartwarming Moment of Silence
On Wednesday morning, the market fell silent for one minute at 9:30 a.m. local time in honor of those killed and injured in the June 3 atrocity.
Some wore T-shirts emblazoned with the message "We Are Family" alongside the Borough Market logo and date of the attack.
The market bell tolled at 10 a.m., hailing its reopening.
The Royal Family Honors the Victims of the String of London Tragedies
Harry is the latest royal to support those caught up in a series of terror incidents in the U.K.
Prince William followed his grandmother Queen Elizabeth by heading to Manchester to visit emergency services and victims of the suicide bombing at last month's Ariana Grande concert.
Meanwhile Princess Kate went to a London hospital to see those coping with the aftermath of the Borough Market and London Bridge attack.
