Prince Harry isn’t spilling any details about who is making the guest list for his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle.

The royal was a guest editor for BBC Radio 4’s program Today on Wednesday morning, where he interviewed famous figures like his father Prince Charles and former President Barack Obama. And of course, the Radio 4 hosts themselves couldn’t resist putting Harry in the hot seat for a moment himself. During his own interview, Harry was asked if he was planning to invite the Obamas to his wedding.

“Well, I don’t know about that,” Harry said. “We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not. [I] wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

Speculation around this exact question had already been making headlines this week after The Sun reported that the U.K. government is worried about President Donald Trump‘s reaction if the Obamas were to receive an invite to Harry’s wedding.

To that note, the radio host then added that the choice to send out certain invites is “not necessarily your decision.” Harry replied: “Yes, no of course. 100%.”

Kensington Palace/Instagram

Despite Harry’s vague answer, there’s no denying that over the Obamas’s years in the White House, he’s developed a friendship with the former first couple. Harry visited the Obamas in Washington, while they’ve been to Kensington Palace multiple times, where they’ve met with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George, too. Barack attended this year’s Invictus Games in Toronto, where he sat side-by-side with Harry at a basketball game. And Harry and Michelle have partnered on several initiatives, including the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando.

Harry and Michelle Obama at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus

During his interview with Radio 4 on Wednesday, Harry spoke about his friendship with Obama, and why the two get along so well.

“We share the same kind of mindset and outlook on the charitable sector, on foundations and mainly on the youth of today,” he said. “The young people of this world are incredible inspirational.”