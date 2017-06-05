Prince Harry Leads Moment of Silence for London Terror Attack Victims Before Charity Polo Match

On day two of his trip to Singapore, Prince Harry led a charity polo match for his organization, Sentebale. But before the match began, the players and spectators observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the terror attack in London over the weekend.

Harry bowed his head as the field fell silent after the announcer said it was “a mark of respect for all the victims and those affected by the terror attacks in London on Saturday night.”

The sports-loving royal then took off on his horse as the game began, scoring two goals and leading his team to victory.

The prince is aiming to raise funds from the polo event for his charity that supports children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

In the official program for the Sentebale Polo Cup, with his charity co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, the prince said: “In the past year we have expanded operations into Botswana, addressing the pressing needs of the country with the world’s third-highest HIV prevalence.

“We will continue to support the global commitment to ending the Aids epidemic by 2030.

“We believe that we cannot beat HIV without giving children and adolescents the voice they deserve.

“It is our ambition to change the tide of this epidemic by ensuring more young people know their status, access treatment and are empowered to tackle stigma and play their part in bringing the Aids epidemic to an end.”

After the polo match, Harry will visit Jamiyah Children’s Home. On Wednesday, he will travel to Australia to join members of the 2017 Invictus Games and their families. The 2018 Invictus Games will take place in Sydney. This year’s event will be in Toronto.

On Sunday, Prince Harry joined the Muslim community breaking its Ramadan fast, where prayers were offered to the victims of the London Bridge attack that killed seven people the previous night.

Harry bowed his head as Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail, secretary-general of Jamiyah, spoke about the tragedy in London just before sunset and the call to prayer.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the London terror attack last night,” he said. “Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world.”