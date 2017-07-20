Royals
Prince Harry Has Never Looked More Handsome Than He Does Today in His Uniform
Proof that Harry is the ultimate Prince Charming!
Posted on
Share Tweet Email Pin It Share Tweet Email Pin It Share Tweet Email Pin It Share Tweet Email Pin It Share Tweet Email Pin It
More
1 of 5
As Prince William and Princess Kate wrap up their European tour, Prince Harry is also on royal duty! On Thursday, the royal, who served 10 years in the Army, wore his military best as he attended a ceremony at RAF Honington in Suffolk.
2 of 5
There he is, handsome as ever, in his official uniform.
3 of 5
Those medals. That smile!
4 of 5
But he was really in his element when meeting with a group of excited school children.
5 of 5
Proving, yet again, that he's the ultimate Prince Charming!