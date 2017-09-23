Prince Harry and Melania Trump Meet at the Royal’s Third Annual Invictus Games

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was a huge supporter of Prince Harry‘s Invictus Games. And now Melania Trump is carrying on her legacy.

The 47-year-old first lady took a trip to Toronto, Canada, to meet with Harry on Saturday ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the third annual Invictus Games — the multi-sport international event Harry created specifically for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel.

Wearing a black and white dogtooth Dior suit, Trump was all smiles as she shook hands with Harry and posed for photographers in the Yorkville East conference room of the local Sheraton hotel.

The two then sat on cream-colored leather seats with the respective flags for each of their countries behind them and a white orchid sitting on a table between them, briefly chatting in front of pool reporters.

“Thank you. Thank you so much for coming,” Harry, who wore a navy suit with a crisp white shirt and maroon tie, told the first lady.

Trump is leading a U.S. delegation to the Paralympic-style games. Her trip to the event is her first solo trip out of the country since her husband assumed the presidency in January.

RELATED: Everything Handsome Prince Harry Has Been Up to at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto

Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014. The title comes from the Latin word Invictus, meaning unconquered or undefeated.

“These guys do not want sympathy,” Harry told PEOPLE exclusively in 2016. “They view it as an opportunity to put on a show for all those people who have supported them.”

The games are similar to the U.S. Warrior Games, which was created in 2010 by the United States Department of Defense. Harry says he was inspired to create his own event after seeing a British team compete in the Warrior Games in 2013.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The first Invictus Games took place at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2014 – after just 10 months of planning. Several hundred competitors from over 13 countries took place, including U.S. military members.

The second took place last year in Orlando, Florida, when the number of competitors grew to 500 from 15 countries across 10 sporting events, such as wheelchair basketball, swimming and indoor rowing.

A fourth annual games are set for next year in Sydney, Australia.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry’s in Sydney, Australia Ahead of the 2018 Invictus Games

Meanwhile, this year’s games kick off Saturday evening, officially starting eight days of sporting events across 12 adaptive sports involving around 550 competitors from 17 nations. It ends on September 30 with a star-studded concert with performances by Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson and Bryan Adams.

Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, is also expected to attend the games in her adopted hometown of Toronto (where she lives and films her hit show, Suits), according to insiders.