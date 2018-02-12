Palace Shares New Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Chapel: See Inside!

Kensington Palace shared a glimpse inside the intimate chapel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will exchange vows

By @erinhillny

Kensington Palace shared a glimpse inside the intimate chapel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will exchange vows — and the stunning hall where they will celebrate with guests following the ceremony.

On May 19, Meghan will walk down the magnificent black-and-white-checkered marble floor of St. George's Chapel to greet her husband-to-be at the alter.

When the couple looks up, they’ll take in the striking stone fan vaulted ceiling, which was completed during the reign of Henry VII. In front of them will be the beautiful medieval stain glass window.

Their closest friends and family will sit alongside them in the carved wooden stalls, surrounded by the flags of the Knights of the Garter.

The dimly-lit Gothic-style chapel, which has a capacity of 800, is one of the most historic venues. St. George’s Chapel dates back more than 500 years, and has been the site of many royal weddings, including the children of Queen Victoria. 

Within the chapel there are tombs of 10 monarchs, including Henry VIII, Charles I, King Edward IV, King Edward VII, King George III, King George IV, King William IV and King George V.

Harry’s great-grandparents, King George VI, and The Queen Mother were also laid to rest there, as was Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret. It is also the planned burial site for the Queen herself.

After Harry and Meghan say their “I dos,” they’ll ride in a horse-drawn carriage through the streets of Windsor, returning to the castle.

They will then join guests from the congregation for a reception at St. George’s Hall, traditionally used for glittering state banquets.

The original hall was a noble medieval room built in the 14th century, but more than half of the room, including the ceiling, was destroyed in the fire, which broke out in Windsor Castle in 1992.

The gothic woodwork was reworked and decorated in a more baroque style with brightly colored shields celebrating the Order of the Garter.

Later that evening, Prince Charles will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.

With fewer than 100 days until the couple say “I do,” officials shared a new round of details, including confirmation that the couple will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby.

The service will begin at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST. The carriage procession will depart an hour later, at 8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST.

