Who Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Neighbors?

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to borrow a royal cup of sugar, they don’t have to go very far!

The newly engaged couple have plenty of royal neighbors just a stone’s throw away from their cozy cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

First on the list is, of course, Prince William, Kate Middleton — and Harry’s adorable niece and nephew, George and Charlotte. The family of four (soon-to-be five!) reside in Apartment 1A. But this isn’t just any apartment — it boasts an impressive 22 rooms. Will and Kate moved into the large residence in 2012 after announcing their first pregnancy.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry is a fixture around 1A. William recently said he hopes his brother’s engagement means he’ll finally stay out of his family’s kitchen!

“We’re very excited, delighted for them both. We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time,” he said, hilariously adding: “Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

The Duke and Duchess of Glouchester Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

Up next is the Duke and Duchess of Glouchester, who live in Apartment 1 on the palace grounds. Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, is Queen Elizabeth’s cousin and 24th in line to the throne. He lives in the residence with his wife, Birgitte van Deur — although maybe for not much longer as there are reports that Harry and Meghan may take over the residence if they decide to upgrade.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Katherine, Duchess of Kent Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Just north of the main palace is Wren House, the five-bedroom, five reception home where the Duke and Duchess of Kent reside. Edward and his wife Katherine have a stunning view of the walled garden from their residence.

The Prince and Princess of Kent live in Apartment 10. Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie Christine von Reibnitz made headlines in 2002 when it was revealed that the Queen had been covering their rent.

Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

As Kensington officials explained: “The Queen is paying the rent for Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s apartment at a commercial rate of £120,000 annually, from her own private funds. This rent payment by The Queen is in recognition of the Royal engagements and work for various charities which Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have undertaken at their own expense, and without any public funding.”

PA Images/Getty; Inset: Samir Hussein/WireImage

It was announced in 2010 that they would have to pay the full rent themselves from then on.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Kensington Palace with Prince William. Tim Graham/Getty Images

Nearby Apartments 8 and 9 were also home to the late Princess Diana. After her marriage to Prince Charles, Diana moved into Apartment 9 where they raised their sons, Harry and William. The royal brothers and Kate now use the residences for entertaining professionally for their various charities.

Princess Eugenie Chris Radburn/PA Images via Getty

One of Harry and Meghan’s newest neighbors could be the royal’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. In 2016, it was said that plans were underway for her to take up residence in the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage on the palace grounds. Eugenie currently lives in an apartment at St. James’s Palace that she shares with her older sister, Princess Beatrice.