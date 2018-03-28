Bring in the Guards! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Just Got a Lot More Grand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding is going to include some very special guests.

The royal couple announced on Wednesday that Armed Forces units with a special connection to Prince Harry will provide ceremonial support at their wedding and during the carriage procession.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their wedding. The military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces are expected to perform ceremonial duties at the royal wedding on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Streets within the precincts of the castle will be lined by members of the Windsor Castle Guard from 1st Battalion Irish Guards, and by Armed Forces personnel from the following units: the Royal Marines, the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, the Royal Gurkha Rifles and RAF Honington. Musical support will be provided by the Band of the Irish Guards.

Members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St. George’s Chapel, where the ceremony will take place. The State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry will also be included in the day’s festivities.

“I am proud that members of the Armed Forces have been asked to take part in the ceremonial celebrations taking place on the royal couple’s wedding day,” Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in a statement. “It is a happy occasion for the whole country and reminds us of the role the Armed Forces play in marking important events in the life of the nation.”

“I am particularly pleased to hear that members of the Armed Forces who have a close relationship with Prince Harry will be taking part. Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will all be honored to offer their support.”

Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen and women with initiatives like the Invictus Games, the annual Paralympic-style competition for injured servicemen and women.

Harry and Meghan made their first public debut during last year’s Invictus Games in Toronto. Meghan also shares a commitment to supporting Armed Forces members. She traveled to Afghanistan in December 2014 on a USO tour.