Here's the (Budget-Friendly!) Bubbly Harry and Meghan Are Likely to Toast with at Their Wedding!

Bring on the bubbles!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19, they’ll likely be doing so with a glass of Chapel Down sparkling wine in hand.

The English brand, which creates still and sparkling wines from grapes grown in the United Kingdom, is said to be providing the bubbly for Meghan and Harry’s May 19 nuptials.

“Strong rumor has it that Chapel Down will be at the wedding, which is great,” says Mark Harvey, the brand’s Managing Director of Wine. “If we are present, it will be amazing.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Based in Kent, England — where growing conditions are similar to those in Champagne, France — the brand, which has been around since 1977, is one of England’s leading winemakers. Their sparkling varieties of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier will run you about 25 to 30 pounds ($35 to $42).

Chapel Down sparkling wine Courtesy Chapel Down

If Chapel down does appear at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, it wouldn’t be the first time the brand has been present at a milestone royal occasion. Their rosé sparkling wine was served at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 wedding, as well as during the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth‘s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

And if you’re not only of the lucky few with an invitation to Harry and Meghan’s big day, you can still get a taste of their wedding wine — even if you’re stateside. Chapel Down is currently available in stores in California, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and is currently expanding to other states, too. In the meantime, you can also pick up a bottle here.

Buy it! Chapel Down Classic Non-Vintage Brut, $46; wine.com