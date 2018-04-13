Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Photographer Was Just Revealed

The official photographer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been announced.

The couple chose fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who took the lovely engagement pictures of Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, at Frogmore House in Windsor late last year.

“I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion,” Lubomirski said in a statement released by the couple’s office at Kensington Palace. “Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

At the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the official portraits of the couple and the bridal party were taken by Hugo Burnand. Burnand was also on hand to shoot the official pictures for the wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles six years earlier.

TMZ reported that Meghan traveled to Chicago ahead of the May 19 nuptials to go through part of the process to secure her U.K. visa on the way to full citizenship. The palace isn’t commenting on stories of her visit, which the Chicago Tribune reported on Thursday, but royal sources have confirmed that she intends to become a U.K. citizen.

According to the Tribune, Meghan arrived at the VFS Global U.K. Visa Application Centre on Thursday in Chicago, spending only 10 minutes in the office while wearing dark shades and a White Sox baseball cap to avoid drawing attention. Chicago police were on hand to ensure her protection, although they did not escort her, the newspaper reported.

The bride-to-be will be staying until early Sunday evening, according to the newspaper. A photo that appeared to be the Northwestern University graduate was also posted online.