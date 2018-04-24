Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Made a Big Announcement About Their Wedding Music

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be walking down the aisle to an incredible soundtrack!

With less than a month to go before their big day, Kensington Palace announced the music Harry and Meghan have selected for their wedding on Tuesday.

Since they are marrying at St. George’s Chapel, the church’s choir — The Choir of St George’s Chapel — will perform. The historical group (they were first founded in 1348!) is made up of 23 boys and 12 adult men who sing in the choir.

They’ll also have Sheku Kanneh-Mason, an award-winning 19-year-old cellist who is a student at London’s Royal Academy of Music. Kanneh-Mason got a personal call from Meghan to ask if he’d play at their ceremony.

“I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes,” Kanneh-Mason said of the honor. “What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can’t wait!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty

Though Kanneh-Mason will have a solo performance, he won’t be the only instrumentalist. A larger orchestra will also play, with musicians from BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia performing. The orchestra will be led by conductor Christopher Warren-Green.

The soundtrack for Harry and Meghan’s wedding will go beyond the classical tunes. They’ll also bring in a Christian gospel group, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, to perform. Gibson, a conductor, is the founder and director of the group, said that the group was looking forward to performing during this “historic” occasion.

“The Kingdom Choir is truly honored to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment,” Gibson said. “It will be a moment that we will always treasure, and we’d like to take the opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union.”

The exact songs that will be performed at the wedding haven’t been revealed and will likely stay a secret until Meghan walks down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.