Royal Typo? There Is Something Amiss with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Invitation

When the lucky 600 guests invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding receive their official invitations in the mail, they’ll notice something is different about the royal bride and groom’s names.

The beautifully-designed formal invites include the wording: “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales requests the pleasure of the company of ______ at the marriage of his royal highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms. Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, 19th May 2018 at 12 noon followed by a reception at Windsor Castle,” the invitation reads.

But “Henry” is no typo. The prince was born with the name: Henry Charles Albert David, but he’s familiarly known as Harry.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

And eagle-eyed royals fans will also notice that Meghan’s given name, Rachel, wasn’t used on the invite. (Meghan is actually the royal bride-to-be‘s middle name, while her given first name is Rachel (the same as her Suits character!).

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Queen used the couple’s formal names when she gave them her official blessing, which is protocol under the Succession to the Crown Act.

“My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council,” she wrote.

But the bride-to-be decided to go with “Meghan” (which is the name she has always gone by) on the wedding invitations.

And there’s one other important detail to point out on the invitation. Meghan is referred to as “Ms.” while Kate Middleton was referred to as “Miss.” on her royal wedding invitation. Since Meghan is divorced, she is referred to as a Ms. versus a Miss.