We Have a Date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal When Their Wedding Will Take Place

We have a date!

Kensington Palace announced on Friday morning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially tie the knot on Saturday, May 19.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on Nov. 27 and Kensington Palace has already revealed several details about the upcoming nuptials — including its location (St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle) and that Meghan will get baptized and confirmed in the Church of England before the ceremony.

Kensington Palace had previously said that the wedding would not be marked as a national holiday, meaning that royal-loving Brits wouldn’t be able to take time off from work to watch the big event. (Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding was made a holiday for that very reason.) Since the wedding is now confirmed to take place on Saturday, that likely will make it easier for many people all over the world to watch the nuptials.

Aside from the lack of a holiday, Meghan and Harry’s wedding will differ in several key ways from William and Kate’s 2011 event. The wedding will be considerably smaller — St. George’s can only hold 800 people while Westminster Abbey can hold 2,000 — and it sadly won’t feature a Buckingham Palace balcony kiss as the entire event is taking place in Windsor, not London.