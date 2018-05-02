A Magic Carriage Ride! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Chosen Their Wedding Day Transportation

Meghan Markle, your carriage awaits.

Meghan, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, have selected an Ascot Landau from the Royal Mews to take them on their first horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor on their wedding day.

It will be the first time the crowds of well-wishers see the newlyweds in person after the service at St. George’s Chapel ends around 1 p.m. local time on May 19.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the palace said in a statement.

The couple will leave Windsor Castle via Castle Hill, and process through the town along the High Street, Sheet Street, King’s Road and Albert Road, before eventually returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

Kensington Palace said that the carriage — which will be pulled by Windsor Grey horses, including a father and son team, Storm and Tyrone — will be joined by a traveling Escort of the Household Cavalry Regiment, which was the prince’s army regiment.

But, apart from that, Meghan and Prince Harry will be alone. The rest of the bridal party will head up to the castle from the church for the start of the festivities in the State Rooms.

There are, of course, contingencies in place for a wet day. If it rains on their wedding day, the couple will travel in the Scottish State Coach, which was built in 1830. In 1969, a new top was made and incorporated large glass windows and two transparent panels in the roof, which would enable the crowds to watch the couple.

Harry rode in one of the five Ascot Landaus carriages when he was best man for his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton when they wed seven years ago.

PEOPLE revealed yesterday that the couple doesn’t have any public outings or duties until the wedding day.

