Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding guests are in for a treat!

Meghan once interviewed a pastry chef on her former food and lifestyle blog, The Tig. And now, she and Prince Harry have chosen the talented chef to make their wedding cake.

The couple has selected pastry chef, Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery, Violet Bakery, Kensington Palace announced Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan have asked Ptak “to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring,” the statement read. “It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.”

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19,” the statement continued.

In a statement following the announcement, Ptak said: “I can’t tell you how delighted am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake. Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Meghan previously interviewed Ptak for her former lifestyle website, The Tig, where she celebrated food and travel, and featured interviews with friends and role models to discuss philanthropy and community. Meghan shut down the site in April 2017, writing: “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.”

Like Meghan, Ptak is California-raised. She once worked as a pastry chef under the legendary Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California.

After moving to London, she worked at The Anchor and Hope and then started her own business as a stall at Broadway Market, East London, cooking from home.

She opened Violet Bakery in 2010, with a focus on using high quality, seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes, and works as a food stylist and food writer.