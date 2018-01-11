Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Going Day-Tripping! All About Their Next Big Appearance

Mark your calendars! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready for their next big appearance.

Just days after their visit to a radio station in Brixton, London, it’s been announced that the couple will head to Cardiff, Wales, next week.

On Jan. 18, the couple will travel about 150 miles west of London to the city, which will showcase “the rich culture and heritage of Wales,” Kensington Palace said. It will be a chance “to learn more about some of the organizations working in communities across the country.”

Harry and Meghan will start the day at Cardiff Castle, which has a rich history dating back 2,000 years. There, they will get to experience the flavor of a Welsh culture festival – listening to performances from musicians and poets, meet leading sportsmen and women, and seeing how local organizations are working to promote Welsh language and cultural identity.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The couple will then head to Star Hub, a leisure center in the Tremorfa area of the city to see how sport is being used to engage young people and aid social development – a key area of Harry’s public work.

It is all part of the prince’s wish to introduce his fiancée to Britain – and her desire to see some of the country and visit different communities leading up to the couple’s royal wedding in May. Their first public outing was just days after their engagement was announced, when they went to Nottingham on World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

Meghan’s future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, could share some tips with Meghan ahead of their trip to Wales. Just after her own royal wedding to Prince William, the couple lived in a Welsh farmhouse for nearly four years. And Kate’s very first royal outing was in Anglesey, North Wales, just three month after they announced their engagement.