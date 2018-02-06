Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to be feeling the love in Scotland!

The royal couple is heading to Scotland on the eve of Valentine’s Day, Kensington Palace announced Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan, who are set to tie the knot on May 19, are continuing their string of official royal engagements with a trip to Edinburgh on February 13. Their visit will include a stop at the historic Edinburgh Castle, a visit to a youth cafe run by Social Bite (an organization that tackles homelessness — a cause close to Harry’s heart) and a reception celebrating youth achievement to mark Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Whether they end up spending February 14th in Edinburgh, which is about 400 miles north of London, or they return to Nottingham Cottage after their visit, Harry can expect a special Valentine’s Day from his bride-to-be. Meghan previously revealed her affinity for the holiday on her former lifestyle site, The Tig.

“Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote. “Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way.

“But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts.”

Harry already knows the way to his fiancée’s heart is with her favorite flowers: peonies. Before shutting down her Instagram, Meghan posted several photos of beautiful bouquets of her favorite flower from a not-so-secret admirer.

There’s no shortage of romance between the couple, who revealed that they got engaged over a cozy roast chicken dinner in their Nottingham Cottage late last year. Meghan admitted she could hardly let Harry finish his proposal she was so excited.

“Yes, as a matter of fact I could barely let you finish proposing, I said, ‘Can I say yes now?’ ” she said during the couple’s engagement interview in November.

Harry added: “She didn’t even let me finish, she said, ‘Can I say yes? Can I say yes?’ And then were was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring.’

“So no it was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch her by surprise.”