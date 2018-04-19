This Star Just Called Meghan Markle a 'Princess for the People'

Priyanka Chopra thinks Meghan Markle has the power to change the world.

In an essay about the royal bride-to-be — who is featured, along with Prince Harry, on TIME magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential People list — Chopra not only says that she thinks Meghan and Harry “made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again,” she called Meghan “a princess for the people” — a not-so-subtle nod to the well-known nickname for Princess Diana, “the people’s princess.”

“More than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to,” she wrote. “People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.”

Chopra and the future royal first met at an Elle Women in Television event during the Meghan’s days on Suits. In her piece, Chopra also commended Meghan for her compassion for the world and the causes she cares about.

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world,” the Quantico star wrote. “With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place.”

Just as Chopra wrote about Meghan, Elton John wrote a profile about Harry for the issue. In it, he talked of of his first meeting with Harry — a private lunch Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, threw for John and fashion designer Gianni Versace, which a young Harry attended, and how he’s watched him grow up since: “What a joy it has been to see that young boy grow to inherit his mother’s warmth, sense of humor and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in.”

Name-checking a number of Harry’s signature causes — including the Invictus Games, his mental health advocacy through the Heads Together campaign and his work on AIDS worldwide, John added that Harry’s warm personality and commitment to helping others will take him far in the future.

“Prince Harry has that rare ability to walk into a room full of strangers and make everyone feel comfortable and at ease,” he wrote. “As he has grown in maturity, I have watched him take on these causes with the remarkable skill to see and communicate how it truly feels for the people he is trying to help.”