Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an impromptu wedding cake tasting session during their outing in Wales on Thursday — and it was more stinky than sweet!

While they are said to want a banana cake for their actual big day, this confection was made entirely of cheese!

The special Welsh wedding cake, which was topped with a sign saying “Congratulations” in Welsh, was made from layers of cheese by the Snowdonia Cheese Company, based in Rhyl, North Wales.

“Oh my goodness. How sweet is that?” Meghan said when she saw the cake. She then tried a mature cheddar used in the cake and said it was “really delicious.”

The cheesy cake was made of layers of Black Bomber, an extra mature cheddar; Red Storm, a vintage Red Leicester; Beechwood, a smoked cheddar; and Green Thunder, a cheddar with garlic and herbs.

We are pleased to announce that Black Bomber has been voted Best British Cheese Brand for the third time in four years by the country’s leading delis, cheesemongers, farm shops and high-end foods halls. pic.twitter.com/cV5ZkKAGZr — Snowdonia Cheese (@snowdoniacheese) January 5, 2018

“We made it for them. It’s to celebrate their wedding and to offer our congratulations to them,” said Simon Mercer, a director of the cheese company. “We do get asked to make wedding cakes occasionally.”

“They are very welcome to take it away but it’s unlikely,” Mercer added.

The visit to Cardiff Castle marked the couple’s first joint official visit to Wales. During the outing, they took in cultural performances, met with local athletes and sampled local food and drink — ending on a sweet note with their special wedding cake.

The couple, who announced their engagement in November, are said to want a wedding cake made from bananas. And the reason why has a romantic twist. In addition to Harry reportedly loving “anything with banana,” the fruit has also played a cheeky role in their relationship.

Just hours after their budding romance was confirmed in late October of last year, the former Suits actress posted a cryptic image of two cuddling bananas on her Instagram. Alongside the quirky romantic photo, she added the caption, “Sleep tight xx.”

Traditionally, the top tier of British wedding cake is a fruit cake, because it lasts long enough to be served at the christening of the couple’s first child.

But they’re not the first royal couple to go their own way when it comes to their wedding day menu. Prince William’s groom’s cake was made of chocolate biscuits. He and Kate Middleton also served a traditional eight-tiered cake served at their reception at Buckingham Palace.