Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Getting Two Commemorative Stamps in Honor of Their Wedding

Heading to Windsor for the royal wedding? You can now send a postcard back home with the help of a very royal stamp.

The Royal Mail is releasing four commemorative stamps in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming royal wedding. The stamps feature the official engagement portraits photographer Alexi Lubomirski (who also will be photographing the wedding) took of Harry and Meghan at Frogmore House, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in December 2017.

The two photographs used on the stamps are the color portrait of Harry and Meghan looking at the camera, and the candid black-and-white shot they shared as a thank you to the public for the well wishes on the occasion of their engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's commemorative stamp Royal Mail

If you want to get your hands on the stamps, they’re available to order on the Royal Mail’s website, and if you find yourself across the pond, you can also buy them at 7,000 post offices across the United Kingdom starting on May 19 — Harry and Meghan’s wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's commemorative stamp Royal Mail

These stamps are just one of the many commemorative items that have been made ahead of Harry and Meghan’s wedding on Saturday. The Royal Mint made the couple an official commemorative coin, and there are plenty of souvenir tea towels, mugs, tea cups, keychains and more on the market.