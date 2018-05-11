Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Turned Into a Life-Size Cake

Nope, that’s not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new wax figures—it’s cake.

To celebrate their upcoming royal wedding on May 19, UK-based baker Lara Mason created a life-size version of the couple that is completely edible.

Mason, who was commissioned by Cake International to make the cake, revealed in a press release that the creation can feed over 500 people and was made with 300 eggs, 33 lbs. of flour, 33 lbs. of butter, and 33 lbs. of sugar.

She used 10 lbs. of buttercream to sandwich the layers together before decorating with 44 lbs. of modeling chocolate and 110 lbs. of fondant icing to recreate Meghan and Harry’s personal features and their memorable engagement announcement outfits.

“The most challenging part of this project was sculpting the very recognizable faces from modeling chocolate,” Mason says. “Even the eyes are edible and are made from poured sugar.”

Lara Mason

Lara Mason

Over the past six weeks, Mason has been working on the project for more than 250 hours, most of which was spent designing and building the custom frame the cake stands on.

The baker didn’t miss a detail, giving Prince Harry his furry red beard and adorable smile, and making sure to include the mole above Markle‘s mouth and her custom engagement ring.

Lara Mason

“I wanted to create this piece to celebrate the upcoming royal wedding, but also to encourage others to take up the every changing and very exciting hobby of sugarcraft,” she says.

Lara Mason

This isn’t the first time a member of the royal family was transformed into cake. In 2015, Mason created a cake of Prince George wearing the red shorts and embroidered shirt he wore at Princess Charlotte’s christening for the Cake International competition in Birmingham, England.

“The judges recommended that I did a recognizable character. Who is more recognizable than our future king?” Mason previously told PEOPLE.

And she isn’t the only one to jump on the royal bandwagon when it comes to creating themed-food for the biggest event of the year.

Dunkin’ Donuts recently revealed they will be releasing a limited-edition heart-shaped treat filled with jelly and topped with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle from May 14 to May 20.

To celebrate with food at home, try our version of the lemon elderflower cake the happy couple will be eating on their wedding day.

The royal wedding ceremony will start at 7 a.m. ET. on May 19. Click here to find out all the places where you can watch.