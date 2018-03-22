The Royal Wedding Invitation Is in the Mail! See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Invite

The golden tickets are on their way!

The hottest invitation of the year, to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was unveiled Thursday — and it’s gorgeous.

“The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by Barnard Westwood,” Kensington Palace tweeted alongside a photo of the royal invite. “They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.”

Lord Chamberlain was “commanded by the Queen” to send the invitations to the ceremony, which will be held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

According to Kensington Palace, lucky guests “have been invited to the service at St. George’s Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen.”

Kensington Palace also satisfied those curious about how the invitations were made, sharing details and a short video of the process on Twitter.

“Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude.”

The Palace also notes that “using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge.”

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, announced their engagement in November, and since then they have been making trips around the U.K. to meet local people and help acquaint Meghan with the causes and interests Harry supports.

She has also been gaining an understanding of royal life and spending time with his family.

No word yet on who will be in the bridal party, or who will be the best man – though most insiders believe Prince William will be chosen for that duty, reciprocating the honor that Harry carried out for his brother when he wed Kate Middleton in 2011.