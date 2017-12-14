Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have ‘Profound Sense of Commitment’ to Each Other

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing a “profound sense of commitment” to each other and to marrying in the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury said on Thursday.

Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, who was named the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013, has met Harry several times and says that the couple is not going through with a grand religious service out of a sense of tradition .

“I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise of ‘We ought to get married in church,’ ” he told BBC Radio Four’s Today program. “There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness both about faith and about their lives together which is quite inspirational.”

Meghan will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England before her May wedding. The former Suits actress‘ father is Presbyterian and her mother is a Protestant. Harry — whose grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England — was baptized as an Anglican shortly after he was born.

Welby says he doesn’t know if he will marry the couple at St. George’s Chapel in May. “I think that’s up to them,” he told the BBC, but he adds the celebration will be a “beautiful moment” that will undoubtedly be watched by millions around the world.

“Of course it’s important because people will look at it and they’ll see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God, in the presence of millions of people,” Welby said. “That’s going to be wonderful, it’s always a beautiful moment. Every wedding is profoundly beautiful.”