Inside Harry and Meghan's Private Reception Speeches: 'There Is No Doubt How in Love They Are'

Dressed like Hollywood royalty and surrounded by their closest friends and family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let loose during their private evening reception at Frogmore House, hours after they tied the knot.

Best man Prince William was the initial master of ceremonies, introducing Harry’s close friend Charlie van Straubenzee, who made a classic best man speech during the private event.

When it was his turn to speak, Harry stood up and made a self-deprecating speech of his own that poked fun at his public image. He even played a guessing game with his captivated audience, asking them which nicknames he had been dubbed by the media (Party Prince, anyone?).

He talked a little bit “about the labels he’s had from the media,” a guest tells PEOPLE, and asked his friends and family which were true or false.

Like his earlier “off-the-cuff” speech at the more formal luncheon reception, Harry thanks his father, Prince Charles, for hosting the evening reception at the historic Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor.

And he had some “wonderful words,” about his new mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, as he thanked her and also thanked his new bride, the guest adds. “It was all done beautifully and from the heart.”

Meghan broke protocol when she addressed guests with her own speech that night — a rare move from a royal bride.

“[Her speech was] very well-crafted…brilliant,” the guest adds. “She’s a very warm person.”

And Harry was beaming with pride as Meghan spoke to their 200 guests.

“There no doubt how in love they are,” the guest says.

The royal bride was on her feet for much of the intimate affair, greeting guests and dancing with her friends.

“She has a lovely smile and wasn’t remotely standoffish,” the guest says. “She was giving everyone a hug and a kiss. She’ll be a lovely addition to the family.”