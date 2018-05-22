Meghan Markle Is in Full Duchess Mode Just 3 Days After the Royal Wedding: See the Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hitting the ground running!

On Tuesday — just three days after tying the knot — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first appearance as a married couple in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

And Meghan is in full royal mode now. The newly-minted duchess wore a pale pink-and-taupe silk-crepe Flavia dress from Goat with a matching custom Philip Treacy pink hat that showed off her perfectly polished side chignon (just like sister-in-law Kate Middleton!). She accessorized her look with Tamara Mellon’s Siren pump in Blush.

The garden party at Buckingham Palace, which honors Charles’ patronages, military affiliations and charities, also paid tribute to first responders of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in May 2017.

Meghan Markle Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Mega

The palace confirmed in a briefing earlier this month that Harry and Meghan would not jet off for a romantic honeymoon right after their nuptials. Instead, they are celebrating with Prince Charles just days after he threw an evening reception for the couple after they said “I do.” (Charles hosted 200 guests at Harry and Meghan’s private evening reception at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.)

Meghan Markle Neil Mockford/GC Images

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan Markle

Charles also played a special role during the couple’s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel when he escorted Meghan to the altar after her father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend.

Sipa via AP Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” said Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, are reportedly planning a honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is special to them both.