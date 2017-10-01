The 2017 Invictus Games have come to a close — and Prince Harry is celebrating a week well done.

The royal stepped out for the Invictus Games closing ceremonies in Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on Saturday evening. Harry sat in a VIP box in the stadium, where he watched performers Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bachman & Turner and Coeur de pirate close out the seven days of competition.

Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, was in the stands during the ceremony. The Suits star was spotted sitting in a luxury box inside the stadium alongside her mom Doria Radlan. Markle wore a tan trench coat, a black top and black pants as she rose to her feet and clapped for the competitors. Earlier she also attended the opening ceremonies and a wheelchair tennis match during the Invictus Games.

Harry also addressed the crowd, congratulating the athletes on their successes throughout the seven days.

It was an exciting week for Harry. He attended matches and competitions every day, from golf to archery. On Friday night, he brought Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Jill Biden to watch the basketball finals. He reunited with his Canadian twin. He also met with First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the day before the competition began.

But the highlight of the week undoubtedly came on Monday, when Harry made his first official public appearance with Markle at a wheelchair tennis match. The pair walked in hand-in-hand and chatted with fellow attendees in the stands.

Kylie Lawler, whose husband Sean Lawler was on Australia’s Invictus team, was in the stands with Harry and Markle during the match. She said the couple “seemed at home with each other.”

“They seemed lovely,” she said. “They were having a lovely time.”