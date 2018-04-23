See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out Just Hours after Kate Middleton Welcomes New Son

Royal uncle Prince Harry and future royal aunt Meghan Markle stepped out in London on Monday — just hours after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a baby boy.

A few miles away from St. Mary’s Hospital — where Kate gave birth to her third child — the couple attended a memorial service to commemorate the anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence — a black British man who was killed in a racially charged shooting 25 years ago at the age of 18 — and to celebrate his life and legacy.

This year marks 25 years since Stephen Lawrence was killed, and 20 years since The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust was founded. Established by Baroness Lawrence in 1998 in memory of her son, for the past 20 years the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust has campaigned for fairness, justice and equality for all.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Harry and Meghan, who wore a belted black dress and styled her hair in her go-to bun, met Baroness Lawrence and her son Stuart at the entrance of the St. Martin-in-the-Fields church before taking their seats. During the service, the prince read a message of support on behalf of Prince Charles.

Meghan has spoken in the past of her biracial background, and both she and Harry have spoken out against racism — including Harry’s rare public statement in 2016 condemning what he viewed as racist attacks on Meghan in the press.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Kate and William arrived at the hospital to welcome their third child. The royal parents traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement said. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Big brother Prince George, 4, was at school when his little brother was born and big sister Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 in May, was at home at Kensington Palace.

The new royal baby is fifth in line of succession after Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte. Prince Harry — currently fifth in line to the throne — will be bumped to sixth in line.