Just Married! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tie the Knot in Fairy Tale Wedding

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their “I dos” in a fairy tale ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Meghan, who arrived at the chapel with her mother, Doria Ragland, was a beautiful bride as she walked down the aisle to wed her royal fiancé in an elegant service fit for a princess.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they left the chapel with their adorable bridal party in tow, including Harry’s niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Charles had a special role in the service, escorting Meghan down the aisle after it was confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend the wedding.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will climb into the Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews to take them on their first horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor.

They will then join their 600 guests for a luncheon reception, which will be hosted by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. Later this evening, 200 guests will attend an intimate evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.

The pair began dating in July 2016 after meeting on a blind date and were first revealed as a couple in October 2016. During their high-speed, long-distance courtship, Harry and Meghan spent time together at each other’s respective homes in London and Toronto, where Markle filmed Suits. The seventh season of the USA legal drama was Meghan’s last.

When news first broke of their relationship, friends told PEOPLE that it had become so serious so quickly that marriage was certainly in the cards.

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source told PEOPLE. “It just works. They are deeply happy.”