Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Set to Get the Lifetime Movie Treatment

There comes a time in every modern royal couple’s engagement when — whether they want one or not — a Lifetime movie will document their relationship.

Over the weekend, Lifetime announced that they’re set to create a film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s whirlwind love story titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, according to Deadline. The film will start with their first date, which was set up by a mutual friend, and continue through their engagement.

Production of the film is still in early stages, and casting for the two main roles still has yet to be decided. It will be directed by Menhaj Huda, who, from his work on the E! series The Royals, is already familiar with fictional portrayals of the British royal family on screen.

Before Harry and Meghan, William and Kate were also the focus of not one, but two TV movies. Both were released around the time of the couple’s wedding and depicted their relationship, which started when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The first aired on Lifetime, and the other on Hallmark — a channel that Meghan worked with multiple times throughout her acting career.

There’s no release date set for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story just yet, but as William and Kate’s own Lifetime movie was released just before their April 2011 wedding, we can likely expect the film to hit the small screen ahead of Harry and Meghan’s May 19 nuptials.