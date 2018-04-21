Meghan Markle Debuts Her Very First Royal Rewear as She Steps Out with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their busy weekend on Saturday with a special Invictus Games reception in honor of the upcoming games in Sydney.

During the event, which was hosted by Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball and his wife, Lucy Turnball, Meghan and Harry heard more about plans for this year’s Invictus Games in October.

Meghan wore a forest green floral dress from Self Portrait topped with her Alexander McQueen black blazer — her first royal rewear! She first wore the fitted McQueen piece for her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry in February at the Endeavor Awards, which honor servicemen and women.

Meghan is following in her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton’s footsteps when it comes to recycling past looks. Kate is the queen of royal rewears — she has even recycled several maternity looks during her third pregnancy.

The sleek blazer — the brand’s Classic Suiting Jacket — retails for $1,995 (shop a similar style for $198).

During the reception on Saturday, they also met with U.K. and Australian servicemen and women, some of whom have competed in the games in previous years. Prince Harry launched the Paralympic-style Invictus Games — for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world— in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016 and Toronto in 2017.

During the U.K. team trials earlier this month, Meghan revealed that she will be traveling with Harry for the games next fall.

Later this evening, the couple, who are set to tie the knot on May 19, are expected to join the rest of the royal family in celebrating the Queen’s birthday with a special concert at the Royal Albert Hall. The monarch turns 92 on Saturday.

The concert, known as The Queen’s Birthday Party, will be attended by the monarch and other members of the royal family. Performers include Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Sting and Shaggy, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Donel Mangena.

Then on Sunday, Harry will attend the London Marathon. The royal will present the winners of the elite men, women, wheelchair and IPC races.

Earlier this week, the future newlyweds had a glam date night at an event championing women in the Commonwealth. Harry and Meghan, who perfected the LBD look in a belted sheath dress from Black Halo, met representatives from charities and organizations that work to promote global gender equality through girls’ education on Thursday.

With just weeks to go before she walks down the aisle, Meghan is making sure everything is in place before she joins the royal family. The bride-to-be recently paid a visit to Chicago as she finalizing her application for a U.K. visa, and ultimately secures her U.K. citizenship.