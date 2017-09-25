Royals
Every Photo You Need to See of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Looking in Love at Invictus
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are picture perfect at the Invictus Games
Posted on
More
1 of 6
Prince Harry leans in to whisper to a beaming Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games on Monday.
2 of 6
The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto.
3 of 6
Markle looked chic and casual in a white blouse and jeans, while the prince wore his Invictus Games polo shirt.
4 of 6
They both sported matching sunglasses as they took in the match from the sidelines. Between sets, they turned around in their seats to chat with Invictus Games fans around them.
5 of 6
The Suits star, who films the legal drama in Toronto, clapped enthusiastically during the action-packed game between Australia and New Zealand.
6 of 6
After the match, which New Zealand won, the couple stood and chatted with fans. They then left the venue walking hand-in-hand to cheers from the crowd.
See Also
More
More
Everything You Need to Copy Meghan Markle's Chic Style
12 Outfits Meghan Markle Wore on Suits That Will Give You Serious Workwear Inspiration