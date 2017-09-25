Royals

Every Photo You Need to See of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Looking in Love at Invictus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are picture perfect at the Invictus Games

By @erinhillny

Euan Cherry/WENN

Prince Harry leans in to whisper to a beaming Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games on Monday.

Splash News Online

The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Euan Cherry/WENN

Markle looked chic and casual in a white blouse and jeans, while the prince wore his Invictus Games polo shirt. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

They both sported matching sunglasses as they took in the match from the sidelines. Between sets, they turned around in their seats to chat with Invictus Games fans around them.

Splash News Online

The Suits star, who films the legal drama in Toronto, clapped enthusiastically during the action-packed game between Australia and New Zealand.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

After the match, which New Zealand won, the couple stood and chatted with fans. They then left the venue walking hand-in-hand to cheers from the crowd.

