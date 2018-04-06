Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (in Her Go-To Jeans!) Hit the Track with Invictus Athletes

Game on!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will wed in Windsor on May 19, visited Bath, England, on Friday for the U.K. Team Trials for the 2018 Invictus Games, to be held in Sydney in October.

Dressed casually in their Invictus polos, Meghan opted for black bootcut jeans from her go-to brand, Mother Denim (shop a similar style here) and an olive green trench coat from Babaton by Aritzia (shop a similar style here). Both Harry and Meghan also wore matching Invictus Games-branded polo shirts.

In Bath, they’ll spend the day watching the trials and meeting with athletes who hope to represent the United Kingdom at the games in Sydney. This year, some 400 veterans will compete for 72 spots on the team to participate in the games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry launched the Paralympic-style Invictus Games — for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world— in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016 and Toronto in 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘It Was Worth the Wait:’ How Meghan Markle ‘Completes’ Harry

The event has a special connection for Harry and Meghan, as they made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. There, they watched a wheelchair tennis match side-by-side (after making their way in holding hands) and sat together at the closing ceremonies.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan have been hop-scotching across the United Kingdom for royal engagements ahead of their May wedding. Since their November 2017 engagement, they’ve been to Edinburgh, Scotland, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Cardiff, Wales, among other cities.