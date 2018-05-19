Party Time! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Frogmore House for Their Intimate Evening Reception

The night is only just beginning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The newlyweds were spotted smiling and holding hands as they made their way from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House — where their evening reception will be held. Meghan changed out of her gorgeous wedding gown and into a second dress made by Stella McCartney. The high-necked sleeveless halter gown is a bit more glamorous (and sexy!) than the elegant Givenchy she wore earlier in the day for the ceremony. She also wore a pair of Aquazurra shoes with nude mesh, and a baby blue-colored sole. Her up-do hairstyle was done by George Northwood.

Harry also changed out of his military uniform to a sleek black tuxedo. The couple drove off to their reception in a blue Jaguar with the license plate E190618 — their wedding date.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Charles is hosting the couple’s evening reception, which will be attended by 200 of their closest friends and family. Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth hosted the daytime gathering following the wedding ceremony and procession through Windsor. The first reception was held inside Windsor Castle, at St George’s Hall, and all 600 guests who were invited to the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel were present. The evening reception is a more intimate affair, and is also private.

It’s been a packed day for Meghan and Harry, who said “I do” in an hour-long service watched by millions. Their wedding service was followed by a procession around the streets of Windsor and a lunchtime reception at Windsor Castle

The couple won’t immediately head on their honeymoon. Instead, they have a few official engagements on their schedule, starting on Tuesday, with Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at the Buckingham Palace gardens.