Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t need to create a wedding gift registry — the gifts are already pouring in!

While greeting well-wishers outside Cardiff Castle during their first official joint visit to Wales on Thursday, the engaged couple excitedly received a wedding present from an adorable mini Harry and Meghan.

Harry Smith and Megan Taylor from Marlborough Primary School were chosen to give the couple the special gift — a gorgeously crafted traditional Celtic spoon engraved with their initials. The custom of carving and giving “Love Spoons” dates back centuries in Wales.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry Smith and Megan Taylor BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty

The couple will have to make plenty of room in their Nottingham Cottage for all their gifts. Meghan’s future brother-in-law, Prince William, accepted a gift in November on her behalf during his official visit to Finland, which came just two days after Meghan and Harry announced their engagement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry REX/Shutterstock

And the gift was something you likely have at home yourself: an apron.

It’s a fitting present for Meghan and Harry, who said they spent the early days of their relationship at home together, cooking (their famous “engagement chicken,” obviously) and watching television.

The couple’s visit to Wales on Thursday marked the latest milestone in the ongoing introduction of Meghan to the British public in the countdown to the royal wedding on May 19.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan honored the locale by pairing her black Stella McCartney coat (shop a similar style here) with pants by Welsh brand Hiut Denim.

The couple was all smiles as they held hands while they greeted the crowds gathered outside the castle.