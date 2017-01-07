Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take in Ultimate Romantic Sight: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken their first romantic getaway together.

The royal, 32, and the Suits actress, 35, recently traveled to Tromsø, Norway where they enjoyed “whale-watching, sunsets in the snow and watched the Aurora Borealis,” according to The Sun.

The couple, who departed from England on Monday after spending the New Year together, may have even bundled up in their matching beanies and worn their matching bracelets!

“Harry wanted to make this first holiday something [she] will never forget. It wasn’t an obvious choice like a glitzy beach resort or tropical island,” a source told the publication. “He’d put a lot of thought into it and wanted to make it as romantic and special as possible.”

Adding, “Harry wanted to get away from everyone and be totally on their own — just them. The Northern Lights are at their best at this time of year and­ ­currently have been the most amazing for ages. They really have had an unforgettable time.”

Though they picked out a 6-foot fir Christmas tree together in early December, Harry and Meghan did not spend the holidays with each other as they both spent time with their families instead.

Markle She celebrated Christmas in her own home base of Toronto, Canada, with her family, and the next day she was spotted heading to a yoga class with her mother, Doria Ragland.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was with a cold-ridden Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family (sans Prince William, Princess Kate and their children) in Sandringham.

After months of keeping their romance a secret, the pair’s relationship was confirmed in late October. They first met in May when he stopped over in Toronto — where Markle films her hit USA show — before his Orlando Invictus Games.

Then on Dec. 14, the two were snapped together for the first time, walking along Piccadilly and Shaftesbury Avenue in the heart of Central London, after seeing the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on the West End, PEOPLE confirmed.