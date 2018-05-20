Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling the heat!

For their first dance as husband and wife, the royal newlyweds chose Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit, “I Want to Dance with Somebody,” reports The Telegraph.

The classic pop song may seem like an unlikely choice, but it has special meaning for the royal bride. In 2016, Meghan said it was her “happy song” during an interview. And what happier occasion could she ask for?

With the upbeat lyrics (“Oh, I wanna dance with somebody/I wanna feel the heat with somebody/Yeah, I wanna dance with somebody/With somebody who loves me) and lively tempo, their first dance would have had everyone on their feet.

Prince Charles hosted the evening reception, which was attended by 200 of Meghan and Harry’s closest friends — including Figueras, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams. The intimate reception took place at Frogmore House, which is located about a mile from Windsor Castle. The newlyweds arrived in a classic Jaguar after taking off from Windsor Castle. Frogmore is also known for its beautiful gardens and the royal Mausoleum where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” a Kensington Palace spokesman previously said.

Harry changed into a sleek black tuxedo for the private event, while Meghan slipped out of her Givenchy gown and into a silk halter dress custom-made for the evening by Stella McCartney.