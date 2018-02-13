Scottish Sweethearts! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spend Valentine's Eve in a Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received (another!) royal welcome in Scotland on the eve of their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple.

The pair arrived in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh shortly before lunchtime on Tuesday, where they were met by a crowd at the Esplanade in front of the famed Edinburgh Castle. They were officially welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band.

Harry, 33, who became Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Marines last year, and Meghan, 36, used the occasion to shake as many hands as possible and greet well-wishers who had been waiting in the shadow of the castle through the morning.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/ WireImage

Harry and Meghan spent some time greeting the massive crowds that had lined up to meet them during their day in the Scottish capital city. Meghan thanked people for waiting outside in the chilly Scottish weather.

Prince Harry PA Images/Sipa

Meghan, fittingly, wore a tartan coat from iconic British brand Burberry for the occasion, with a black turtleneck, black pants and a green crossbody bag from Scotland-based handbag designer Strathberry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Edinburgh is the latest stop on Meghan and Harry’s informal “engagement tour,” featuring day trips to the four corners of the United Kingdom before they marry on May 19. The couple’s last trip away from London was to Cardiff, Wales, where they visited another historic castle.

Within the walls of the magnificent castle — which sits atop volcanic rock — Meghan and Harry are set to observe the firing of the One O’Clock Gun. The tradition began in 1861 to mark time for ships in the Firth of Forth, the strip of water between Edinburgh and northeast Scotland.

After the castle visit, the couple is scheduled to swing by Social Bite in Edinburgh’s New Town district, which runs social enterprise cafés throughout Scotland and distributes 100,000 food items and hot drinks to homeless people each year, as well as employing people who have experienced homelessness. (George Clooney, who stopped by the shop in 2015, is a fan.)

The day’s last stop? Holyroodhouse, Queen Elizabeth‘s palace in Scotland. There, they will mark Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018, an initiative that aims to inspire Scotland through its young people by celebrating their achievements, strengthening their voice on social issues and creating new opportunities for them.