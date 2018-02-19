It’s the hit show that both makes fun of his ancestor George III and tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers America, so it was about time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle checked it out.

The couple ended Valentine’s week with a date night at Hamilton in London on Friday, thrilling the cast with their appearance among the sellout crowd.

Harry and Meghan enjoyed dates at the theater when they first began dating, but this is the first time they have been known to hit the West End in London since they made their engagement announcement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/AP

Just like the show’s successful run on Broadway, the London performance – at the Victoria Palace Theatre, just two miles from the couple’s home at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace – is hugely popular, with face-value seats costing up to $300.

In a tweet over the weekend, cast member Leslie Garcia Bowman confirmed that the couple was in attendance.

Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night! — Leslie Garcia Bowman (@lesliegbowman) February 17, 2018

A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment and a show’s spokeswoman said that it was a “private visit” and there were no other details.

RELATED VIDEO: Palace Officials Just Shared Meghan and Harry Wedding Details — Including When to Set Your Alarm!

As they were putting the finishing touches to the preview performances last fall in London, creator Lin Manuel Miranda expressed his excitement after Harry and Meghan’s engagement in November. “It’s crazy, everyone is dancing in the streets here! (Everyone is politely keeping to themselves but you can tell they wanna dance),” he tweeted.

The couple’s theater visit followed a week of public outings for the couple. The made their first joint visit to Edinburgh on Tuesday, followed by Harry’s surprise Valentine’s Day appearance alongside his father, Prince Charles, at a meeting about the environment. He also helped serve up lunches for kids at a sports club on Thursday and highlighted the benefits of playing rugby when he joined the England team at their training session on Friday.