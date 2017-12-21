Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling the love!

On the heels of the release of their two official engagement photos on Thursday, the couple released a surprise candid third photo to thank well-wishers who have supported them on their road to the royal alter.

“The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.”

ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The stunning black and white shot was taken in Windsor, on the grounds of Frogmore House, which is located about a mile from Windsor Castle. The 17th-century English country house, which has been a royal retreat for more than 300 years, provided the perfect backdrop.

The romantic photo was taken by fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski — who is a prince of the Polish House of Lubomirski.

The stunning shot offers a full glimpse of Meghan’s glamorous engagement shoot look. The L.A.-born actress opted for a scene-stealing gown with a sheer bodice with embroidered details and a tiered ruffle skirt from the British-based label Ralph & Russo.

Alexi Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

Alexi Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

But her best accessory is her royal fiancé, who is all smiles as they walk on the sprawling grounds, holding hands with their fingers intertwined. Meghan lovingly grabs hold of Harry’s arm – which has become the couple’s signature move!

The couple will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, joining a long list of royals who said their vows in the historic venue.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” the couple’s Kensington Palace spokesman previously said. “They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple.”